Kittle (groin) is ready for the start of training camp Tuesday and will not be placed on the PUP list, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Kittle lacks any injury designation for Day 1 of training camp and will participate in team activities, indicating that he's fully recovered from the core muscle procedure he underwent after the Super Bowl. The standout tight end said back in June that he lost nearly 30 pounds early in the offseason while recovering from surgery, as well as shoulder and rib injuries, but that he'd already regained almost all the weight. Coming off a 65-1,020-6 receiving line across 16 regular-season appearances in 2023, Kittle remains positioned to repeat as a top fantasy option at the tight end position. His target share could even increase depending on the outcome of teammate Brandon Aiyuk's recent trade request.