Kittle brought in two of three targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 47-24 loss to the Cardinals.

Kittle took a backseat to several teammates in a meaningless game to close out a disappointing year for San Francisco. The superstar tight end has little blame to place on himself after churning out another All-Pro worthy season for fantasy managers. He ranked third amongst tight ends in receiving yards (1,106) while finishing second in touchdowns (8). The YAC monster also posted a healthy 14.2 average reception distance in an overall stellar campaign. Kittle will be entering the fifth and final year of his current contract as the 49ers look to bounce back from a 6-11 record in 2025.