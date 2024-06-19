Lombardi (groin) is recovered from his core-muscle surgery, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Kittle has been a full participant on the practice field at his Tight End University. He founded the three-day camp with fellow tight ends Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen. Kittle played through a groin injury for about 10 weeks last season before undergoing core-muscle surgery in the offseason. He has previously stated his intentions to be ready for training camp, and it appears the star tight end is on track to do just that. He projects to again be a top fantasy option at his position in the upcoming season.