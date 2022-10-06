The 49ers designated Verrett (knee) to return from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday.
Verrett will have a 21-day window to practice before being forced to return to the team's active roster, or else he will be placed on season-ending IR. The 31-year-old cornerback has been sidelined since suffering a season-ending torn ACL in Week 1 of last season. Verrett recorded 60 tackles, 10 passes defended and two interceptions while playing 802 defensive snaps over 13 games in 2020, and he'll likely slot into a prominent reserve role behind starters Charvarius Ward and Emmanuel Moseley this season.