49ers' Jay Bromley: Joins 49ers
Bromley signed a contract with the 49ers on Saturday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Bromley played two games with the Saints last season but landed on injured reserve with an arm injury. The 26-year-old should serve as a depth defensive tackle in San Francisco.
