Saints' Jay Bromley: Placed on IR
The Saints placed Bromley (arm) on injured reserve Tuesday, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
it is unclear what Bromley did to his arm, but he was sign in a sling following Sunday's game against the Ravens. As a depth defensive tackle, Bromley's absence will not make an impact on anyone's playing time. He will now set his sights on the 2019 season unless he and the Saints can come to terms on an injury settlement.
