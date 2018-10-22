Saints' Jay Bromley: Arm in sling
Bromley was seen with his arm in a sling after Sunday's game against the Ravens, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
The exact nature of Bromley's injury isn't certain. The veteran will likely appear on Wednesday's injury report.
