Saints' Jay Bromley: Signs with New Orleans
Bromley signed a contract with the Saints on Monday, Joel A. Erickson of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.
Bromley is coming off a four-year stint with the Giants where he appeared in every regular season game but one over the last three seasons. He did, however, start just four games last season and only accumulated 21 total tackles and one sack. He'll now have a fresh start in New Orleans where he will provide depth on the defensive line.
