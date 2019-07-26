Ward (collarbone) will start training camp on San Francisco's Physically Unable to Perform list, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Ward originally broke his collarbone in late May during spring workouts. The 28-year-old signed a one-year deal worth $4.5 million with $3 million in guarantees this spring. Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reported Friday that Ward is aiming to return sometime in mid-to-late-August, barring a setback.

