Ward (collarbone) will undergo X-rays this week to determine whether he can be cleared to practice , Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Ward was removed from the PUP list at the end of July but has yet to practice fully as he returns from a broken collarbone. The 28-year-old has been targeting a mid-to-late-August return and currently appears on track with that timetable.

