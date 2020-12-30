Garoppolo (ankle) won't return for Week 17 against the Seahawks, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The 49ers designated Garoppolo to return from injured reserve at the beginning of Week 16, but that mostly seemed to be about getting him back on the practice field. Once the team was eliminated from playoff contention, there was never any suggestion Garoppolo might return for the final two weeks. While coach Kyle Shanahan said he expects Garoppolo to be the 49ers' starting QB in 2021, it won't come as any great surprise if the team pursues an upgrade. Garoppolo has two years remaining on his contract, scheduled for non-guaranteed base salaries of $24.1 million and $24.2 million in 2021-22, per overthecap.com. The dead-cap charge will be only $2.8 million if he's traded or released this offseason.
