The Raiders released Garoppolo on Wednesday.

Per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com, Las Vegas also waived Hunter Renfrow, with the moves set to save the Raiders more than $19 million against their salary cap. Garoppolo thus is free to sign with another team, but wherever he lands, the veteran quarterback will be forced to sit out the first two games of the 2024 season due to a suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy. With Garoppolo no longer in the mix for Las Vegas, Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew now sit atop the depth chart at quarterback.