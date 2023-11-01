Garoppolo appears to be headed for a bench role, as the Raiders are "leaning toward" having rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell start Sunday's game against the Giants, a source tells Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Bonsignore issued his report just over an hour after the Raiders announced the firings of head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler. The coaching and front-office shakeup looks as though it may extend to the personnel, as the 3-5 Raiders could be motivated to give O'Connell a longer look in the midst of a losing season, especially with Garoppolo having underwhelmed through his first six starts with Las Vegas. Despite missing games due to a concussion and back injury, Garoppolo has thrown a league-high nine interceptions on the season. He had completed 68.1 percent of his throws and averaged a respectable 7.5 yards per attempt through his first three starts, but since returning the concussion that kept him out Week 4, Garoppolo has seen his efficiency dip substantially over his subsequent three starts (62.2 percent completion rate, 6.7 YPA). Garoppolo is in the first season of a three-year, $72.75 million contract, but only $33.75 million of the deal is fully guaranteed. The Raiders can save $11 million by trading him prior to June 1 or $13 million by designating him as a post-June 1 cut.