Garoppolo completed 110 of 169 pass attempts for 1,205 yards and seven touchdowns to nine interceptions across seven games in his first season as a Raider. He also rushed 20 times for 39 yards and one lost fumble.

Garoppolo, who'd been demoted from the starting quarterback role by interim head coach Antonio Pierce after a dismal Week 8 performance against the Lions, made a brief appearance in the Raiders' Week 18 win over the Broncos when rookie Aidan O'Connell exited the contest for three snaps with a finger injury. Garoppolo was sacked on a third down to end his lone drive in three-and-out fashion, which symbolized his disappointing 2023 campaign. While the Raiders are slated to fill their permanent general manager and head coaching positions in 2024, Garoppolo could be on the move to another franchise for a fresh start at 32 years old.