Garoppolo will be suspended for the first two games of 2024 for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, and the Raiders are expected to release him this offseason. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Garoppolo used a prescribed medication without having a valid Therapeutic Use Exemption from the league. He was likely headed for a release anyway, as the Raiders benched him in 2023 and can avoid paying an $11.25 million roster bonus if they cut the 32-year-old before March 17. This suspension may also allow the team to nullify an $11.25 million base salary that previously was guaranteed.
