Mason may get a lot of playing time at running back Sunday against the Rams, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Mason mostly has played special teams this year, sitting behind Christian McCaffrey (calf) and Elijah Mitchell (when healthy) on the depth chart for offense. Week 18 may be another story, as the Niners have locked up the top playoff seed in the NFC and won't have McCaffrey available for their final regular-season game. The calf injury McCaffrey suffered Week 17 might also make the team more cautious with his top backup, Mitchell, who has a lengthy injury history of his own, struggling with knee injuries in particular. It thus won't come as any surprise if Mason and/or Tyrion Davis-Price (practice squads) ends up leading the way this Sunday against the Rams.