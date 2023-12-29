Mason (illness) did not practice Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Mason wasn't on San Francisco's injury report for the first day of Week 17 prep, so he appears to have come down with an illness late Wednesday or early Thursday. The second-year running back was limited to special-teams work last Monday against Baltimore after logging nine carries for 40 yards and a touchdown over his previous two games. Elijah Mitchell (knee) is expected to return from a three-game absence Sunday versus the Commanders, so Mason could again see limited -- if any -- work on offense in that contest.