Mason took six carries for 36 yards and caught his only target for 12 yards in Sunday's 21-20 loss to the Rams.

MVP hopeful Christian McCaffrey was rested in Week 18, so primary backup Elijah Mitchell started Sunday's tilt against the Rams. Mason wound up logging 27 snaps on offense (44 percent) to Mitchell's 32 (52 percent). While both tailbacks nearly split McCaffrey's playing time Sunday, Mitchell (14-52-1) wound up having more plays executed for him and also nabbed the only touchdown the backfield duo would produce in the loss. Mason wraps up the 2023 campaign (40-206-3) with numbers similar to his rookie year (43/258/1) while also serving as one of the 49ers' top coverage men on special teams.