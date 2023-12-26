Mason did not see the field on offense Monday, finishing with 12 snaps on special teams in the 33-19 loss to Baltimore.

The 49ers were playing catch-up for most of this one-sided affair, which resulted in star tailback Christian McCaffrey playing 100 percent of the offensive snaps in Monday's loss. This left Mason -- who had been operating as the No. 2 in recent weeks -- with zero touches after averaging 3.7 carries and 16.7 rushing yards over San Francisco's last three games. Assuming the NFC's top seed does not get blown out by the 4-11 Commanders on Sunday, Mason should resume his role on offense spelling CMC with a handful of touches on New Year's Eve.