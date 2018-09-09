49ers' Joshua Garnett: Exits Sunday's game
Garnett was forced out of Sunday's game against the Vikings with an foot injury and is questionable to return, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
With Garnett -- who had suited up to replace Mike Person (foot) -- out of action, Garry Gilliam will handle a starting load. Expect an update on the 49ers' guard position after the game.
