Bourne may be the 49ers' de facto No. 1 wide receiver Sunday against the Rams with Marquise Goodwin (calf) and Dante Pettis (knee) sidelined, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bourne has handled at least 74 percent of the offensive snaps in six of the last eight games, a span in which he compiled 27 catches (on 41 targets) for 308 yards and one touchdown. With Goodwin and Pettis out of the picture, Bourne's primary competition for the attention of Nick Mullens will be tight end George Kittle. Also helping Bourne's cause is a Rams defense that has given up 9.1 YPT and 18 TDs to wideouts this season.