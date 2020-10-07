Alexander had nine tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 25-20 loss to Philadelphia.
The 26-year-old notched only a single tackle against the Giants last week, but he bounced back to lead the San Fran defense with nine tackles Sunday. Alexander has 25 tackles (18 solo) and one forced fumble through four games this season.
