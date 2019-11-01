49ers' Kwon Alexander: MRI on tap Friday

Alexander (chest) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Friday, with the team fearing that he suffered a pectoral injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN reports.

The worst case scenario would be a torn pectoral, which would end Alexander's season. Hopefully his injury is less severe than that, but it won't be known until after his MRI.

