49ers' Kwon Alexander: Set to be activated

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday that Alexander (pectoral) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's NFC divisional-round contest against the Vikings, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Alexander is on track to suit up when the 49ers host Minnesota on Saturday, though he'll almost certainly operate on a snap count. In order to activate Alexander to the 53-man unit, the 49ers will need to make a corresponding move to free up a roster spot.