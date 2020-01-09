49ers' Kwon Alexander: Set to be activated
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday that Alexander (pectoral) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's NFC divisional-round contest against the Vikings, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Alexander is on track to suit up when the 49ers host Minnesota on Saturday, though he'll almost certainly operate on a snap count. In order to activate Alexander to the 53-man unit, the 49ers will need to make a corresponding move to free up a roster spot.
More News
-
49ers' Kwon Alexander: Will see snap count•
-
49ers' Kwon Alexander: Sporting no-contact jersey•
-
49ers' Kwon Alexander: Works in limited fashion•
-
49ers' Kwon Alexander: Designated for return•
-
49ers' Kwon Alexander: Could return for NFC championship•
-
49ers' Kwon Alexander: Not ruled out for season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
1/9 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects 2019 quarterback draft strategy, trends and results...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: TE
Tyler Higbee's big late-season run vaulted him to the top of the tight end winning percentage...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
2019 win percentage analysis: WR
Breshad Perriman? Few could have imagined the late-season surprise as the No. 1 finisher in...
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's body of work with the Packers, and how that will translate...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC North review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC North.