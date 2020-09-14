Alexander tallied nine tackles, including one for a loss, in the team's Week 1 contest against Arizona.

Alexander finished third on the team in tackles, though he wasn't particularly involved early on as his first tackle came late in the second quarter. He didn't receive credit for a forced fumble, but he also combined with Nick Bosa on a hit that jarred the ball loose from Chase Edmonds on Arizona's opening driving in the second half. Alexander played a decreased role in the 49ers defense during an injury-riddled 2019 season, though he appears healthy and ready to roll early early on in 2020.