Juszczyk (knee) was participating in Tuesday's practice, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Juszczyk's level of participation remains unclear since the 49ers won't have an official injury report until Thursday, but it's nonetheless a good sign about his potential return. The 28-year-old was given a 4-to-6 week recovery timeline after suffering MCL sprain Oct. 7, and Monday's game against the Seahawks would be the five-week mark. In fact, Jusczyk told David Lombardi of The Athletic he feels "100 percent" and is on track to play Monday.

