Juszczyk had two receptions on three targets for 26 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-3 win over the Jaguars.

Juszczyk hit pay dirt for the second time this season when he broke loose across the middle and took a well-placed pass from Brock Purdy to the house. The 22-yard reception also represented a new season high for the versatile fullback. Juice has now scored 21 total touchdowns over his impressive career, but the lack of a fullback position in fantasy lineups eliminates any potential for value.