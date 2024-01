Juszczyk (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Juszczyk was added to Saturday's injury report after picking up an illness. With San Francisco locked into the top seed in the NFC, the team could elect to sit the 11-year fullback out of Harvard. Juszczyk has five rushes for six yards in addition to 14 catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns over 16 games this season.