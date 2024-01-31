Juszczyk had one carry for three yards and caught two of three targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 34-31 win over Detroit in the NFC Championship Game.

Juszcyzk made a rare splash in the box score, with his 23-yard reception helping to spark a stagnant offense that trailed by 14 points to the Lions in the first quarter. The versatile fullback finished the contest playing 61 percent of the snaps on offense with three combined touches, a stark uptick from the zero touches and 41 percent share he handled against Green Bay in the divisional round the week prior. Juszczyk could have a play or two drawn up for him in the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII matchup against the Chiefs on Feb. 11, but his fantasy limitations at the fullback position kills any potential appeal.