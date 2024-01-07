Juszczyk (illness) will play in Sunday's game against the Rams, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.
Juszczyk's status was up in the air due to an illness, but he will ultimately play through it. Look for him to take on his usual responsibilities at fullback assuming he avoids any setbacks.
More News
-
49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Late addition to injury report•
-
49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Goes untargeted in win•
-
49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Catches second TD of season•
-
49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Hauls in lone target•
-
49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Another Pro Bowl season•
-
49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Remains involved in passing attack•