Juszczyk didn't draw a target while playing 22 of the 49ers' 59 snaps on offense in Sunday's 42-19 win over the Eagles.

Though he's never been an overly prominent part of the passing game since joining the 49ers ahead of the 2017 season, Juszczyk has nonetheless seen his involvement as a receiver take a hit in his seventh season in San Francisco. After clearing 200 receiving yards in each of the previous six campaigns, Juszczyk is well behind that pace thus far in 2023, having recorded eight receptions for 65 yards and two scores through 14 games. The 32-year-old is unlikely to see his playing time take a substantial hit while his role in the passing attack declines, as he's still valued for his skills as a pass protector and as a lead blocker in front of Christian McCaffrey.