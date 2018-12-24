Breida (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at the Rams, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Breida has expended enough stress on his lingering ankle injury for the 49ers to shut down their starting running back for the final contest of the season. Despite missing two full games and parts of others, he'll finish his second campaign with 153 carries for 854 yards (5.3 YPC) and three touchdowns to go with 27 receptions (on 31 targets) for 261 yards and two TDs. While Jeff Wilson and potentially Alfred Morris will populate the backfield Week 17, some combination of Breida and Jerick McKinnon (torn ACL) are slated to be the 49ers' top running back options in 2019.