49ers' Matt Breida: Taking seat in season finale
Breida (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at the Rams, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Breida has expended enough stress on his lingering ankle injury for the 49ers to shut down their starting running back for the final contest of the season. Despite missing two full games and parts of others, he'll finish his second campaign with 153 carries for 854 yards (5.3 YPC) and three touchdowns to go with 27 receptions (on 31 targets) for 261 yards and two TDs. While Jeff Wilson and potentially Alfred Morris will populate the backfield Week 17, some combination of Breida and Jerick McKinnon (torn ACL) are slated to be the 49ers' top running back options in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 17 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...