Breida (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Monday's game against the Eagles, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Breida upgraded to full practice participation Friday after a pair of limited sessions. He'll likely continue to fill a reserve role behind Saquon Barkley on Sunday against the stout Eagles front.
