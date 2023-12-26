Breida caught his only target for three yards in Monday's Week 16 loss to Philadelphia. He did not log any rush attempts.

Breida was almost almost entirely phased out of the Giants' offensive game plan, seeing his second-smallest offensive snap count of the campaign. The veteran running back dealt with a hamstring injury during Week 16 prep, but it's unclear if the issue contributed to his diminished opportunities. Saquon Barkley unsurprisingly functioned in a workhorse role with a 23-80-1 line on the ground while adding three catches on six targets for four yards through the air, and no other New York player logged a rush attempt aside from the team's two quarterbacks (Tommy DeVito and Tyrod Taylor). Monday's loss officially eliminated the Giants from playoff contention, so there's a chance the team could elect to lighten Barkley's workload to some extent over the final two games of the campaign. However, if that does occur, it could be rookie Eric Gray who would see expanded opportunity rather than Breida.