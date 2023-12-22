Breida (hamstring) was considered a limited participant on the Giants' estimated injury report Friday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.
Breida was limited at the team's practice session Thursday and remained less than a full participant on Friday's estimated report. He'll look to increase his workload at Saturday's final session ahead of the team's Week 16 matchup with the Eagles on Monday.
More News
-
Giants' Matt Breida: Pops up on injury report•
-
Giants' Matt Breida: Tallies 21 total yards Week 15•
-
Giants' Matt Breida: Gets two touches in win•
-
Giants' Matt Breida: Records three touches in Week 12•
-
Giants' Matt Breida: Negative yardage in Week 11•
-
Giants' Matt Breida: Gets just one touch in blowout loss•