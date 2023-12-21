Breida (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Breida saw an increase in snaps compared to his usual workload in a Week 15 loss to the Saints, but it appears the 28-year-old picked up an injury along the way. With the Giants not playing until Monday against the Eagles, the Georgia Southern product will have the benefit of an extra day to recover, which should enhance his chances of suiting up. However, if he were to miss, Eric Gray would likely slide into the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind Saquon Barkley.