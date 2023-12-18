Breida rushed three times for 10 yards and caught two of three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 24-6 loss to New Orleans.

New York struggled to gain traction on the ground against a stout New Orleans defensive front, and the team turned to the air more frequently than usual in the second half while playing catch-up. As a result, quarterback Tommy DeVito led the team with 36 rushing yards on the day, while stud running back Saquon Barkley gained just 14 yards on nine carries. In that context, Breida's 10 yards on three rushes wasn't entirely disastrous, especially given that his longest carry of the day (for five yards) went one yard further than Barkley's. Of course, there's no running back competition here, and though Breida is the clear No. 2 back for the Giants, he has very little fantasy viability as long as Barkley is healthy.