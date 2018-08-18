49ers' Max McCaffrey: Sitting out Saturday
McCaffrey will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Texans due to a foot injury, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
After appearing in five games for the Jaguars last season, McCaffrey signed with the 49ers this offseason with hopes of securing a 53-man roster. Missing time during the preseason doesn't help his cause, especially with a large portion of Week 3 of the preseason reserved for starters.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking Browns with Gordon back
Josh Gordon is back. Are the Browns a good Fantasy offense?
-
Great news: Gordon is back
Josh Gordon announced his return to the Browns Saturday, and Fantasy players should be very...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Ekeler
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these fifteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Edelman
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...