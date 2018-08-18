McCaffrey will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Texans due to a foot injury, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After appearing in five games for the Jaguars last season, McCaffrey signed with the 49ers this offseason with hopes of securing a 53-man roster. Missing time during the preseason doesn't help his cause, especially with a large portion of Week 3 of the preseason reserved for starters.