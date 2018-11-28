Max McCaffrey: Joins 49ers' practice squad
McCaffrey (suspension) signed with the 49ers' practice squad Tuesday.
McCaffrey missed the entire preseason due to a foot injury and was waived by San Francisco in late August, only to receive a four-game suspension shortly thereafter. The 24-year-old has also spent time with the Jaguars, Raiders, Packers and Saints, but has played in only five games with one catch for four yards to his name.
