McCaffrey was promoted to the 49ers' active roster Saturday.

McCaffrey was waived by San Francisco in late August and received a four-game suspension shortly thereafter before joining the team's practice squad in November. Marquise Goodwin (calf) was ruled out for Sunday and Dante Pettis (knee) is now on injured reserve, so there could be some offensive opportunities for the 24-year-old in the finale.

