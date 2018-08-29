Max McCaffrey: Waived by San Francisco
McCaffrey (foot) was waived by the 49ers on Wednesday.
McCaffrey sat out the entire preseason nursing a foot injury which certainly affected his chances of making the team. In just two years in the NFL, McCaffrey has bounced around quite a bit having endured stints in Oakland, Green Bay, New Orleans and Jacksonville prior to coming to the Bay Area.
