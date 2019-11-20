Play

Gould (quadriceps) did not practice Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Gould has missed two straight contests due to a lingering quadriceps injury, and he hasn't yet made enough progress in his recovery to resume practicing in any capacity. If the 36-year-old veteran is forced to miss more time, expect undrafted rookie Chase McLaughlin to draw another start versus the Packers on Sunday.

