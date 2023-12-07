Gould announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Gould spent 18 seasons in the NFL, starting his career with 11 seasons in Chicago. After a one-year stop with the Giants, the Penn State product moved to San Francisco, where he spent his last six seasons. Gould made the Pro Bowl and All-Pro team in his second season, and he also led the league in made field goals in 2006 and 2017 while leading the league in field-goal percentage in 2018. The 41-year-old was a free agent at the time of his announcement.