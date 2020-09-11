Coleman was held out of Friday's practice due to a preexisting health condition, and he could miss Sunday's game against the Cardinals if the air quality index (AQI) in Santa Clara remains at 150 or higher, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

There's even some concern about the game being relocated or postponed if the AQI is above 200 on Sunday. Coleman, who has sickle cell trait, could opt to sit out if the AQI is somewhere in the 150-200 range. The 49ers would then turn to Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson as their depth options in the backfield behind Raheem Mostert.