49ers' Trent Taylor: Mans the slot in finale
Taylor caught three of four targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 48-32 loss to the Rams.
Taylor was on the field for just 20 of the team's 58 offensive snaps, only moving up to third on the depth chart despite three starting wideouts sitting out with injuries. Week 17's playing time distribution is just a microcosm of the direction the wideout's standing with the franchise has gone in 2018. Taylor went from starting slot receiver in his rookie campaign to an afterthought behind other young receivers (Kendrick Bourne and Richie James) this year. The 24-year-old still has two years left on his rookie deal, but it looks like he will have to fight for a spot on the 53-man roster during camp next season.
