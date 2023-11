Williams (ankle) is a true game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against Jacksonville, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Williams reportedly faces an uphill battle to play Week 10, contradicting an earlier report that he was expected to make a return. Instead, the start left tackle's status will be determined by a pre-game workout. Official word on Williams' availability will come 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.