Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that Williams will undergo an MRI on his injured groin after getting injured in Monday night's loss to the Ravens, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Williams exited the Week 16 loss in the second half and wanted to go back in, but medical personnel advised against it. The fact that Williams felt good enough to re-enter the contest hopefully suggests he's avoided a serious injury. Colton McKivitz was in at left tackle to close out the loss.