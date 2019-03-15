Adrian Clayborn: Released by Patriots
Clayborn announced on Twitter that he's been granted his release from the Patriots.
The way Clayborn phrased his tweet suggested it was his decision to move on. Regardless, he'll now take his new Super Bowl ring and bolt elsewhere, clearing roughly $6 million in cap space for New England.
More News
-
Patriots' Adrian Clayborn: Healthy inactive Sunday•
-
Patriots' Adrian Clayborn: Half sack in win•
-
Patriots' Adrian Clayborn: Logs sack Sunday•
-
Patriots' Adrian Clayborn: Participating in OTAs•
-
Patriots' Adrian Clayborn: Injures quad during offseason workouts•
-
Patriots' Adrian Clayborn: Signs two-year deal with New England•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...
-
Fantasy impact of OBJ to Browns
The Odell Beckham trade has huge implications for the Browns and Giants in Fantasy.