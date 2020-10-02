Clayborn (hip) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.
Clayborn's next chance to suit up will come Week 5 against the Colts, if he's able to shake his hip injury. With Olivier Vernon (abdomen) considered questionable for Sunday's game, the Browns defensive end corps could be depleted against Dallas.
