Clayborn will start at defensive end Sunday against the Steelers with Olivier Vernon (Achilles) sidelined, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Vernon will be out indefinitely after rupturing his Achilles during the final game of the regular season, opening up the starting spot. Clayborn filled a rotational role for most of the season and had 12 tackles (six solo), 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 15 games. Porter Gustin should also see more playing time for Cleveland.